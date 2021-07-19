Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Celebration Box Partners With Netball NZ

Monday, 19 July 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: Kennerley Gourmet Grocery

Today the Celebration Box Netball NZ U18 Champs begin in Rotorua, New Zealand. The four day competition will run until 22nd July, and will see forty of the top U18 netball teams from around New Zealand coming together to take out the title.

Netball New Zealand is excited to announce Celebration Box, as the official naming rights sponsor for the tournament.

Celebration Box is a fast growing NZ owned and operated gift box and flower brand that’s all about recognising special moments in life.

“This partnership aligns with our brand, which is all about celebrating success,” Celebration Box Managing Director Wayne Kennerley said.

“To be selected to represent your regional team is something all participants in the under 18 national age group tournament should be proud of. To be partnering with the number one female sport in NZ and being able to support such an important tournament that produces our netball stars of tomorrow, is a proud moment for us.”

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie was thrilled to welcome Celebration Box to the netball whānau.

“This will be the inaugural Netball NZ U18 Champs and what better way to celebrate such an important event on our netball calendar than to partner with Celebration Box and celebrate the success of our up and coming young athletes,” she said.

The three year sponsorship sees Celebration Box’s commitment to supporting young athletes and leaders in New Zealand.

Celebration Box, owned by Kennerley Gourmet Grocery, is part of a wider gifting business that includes The Wild Rose, Paddock to Pantry, and Hello & Cookie. The four brands come together to deliver one of the biggest food and floristry gifting offers available New Zealand wide or same day in Auckland.

To find out more about Celebration Box, visit www.celebrationbox.co.nz or contact Wayne Kennerley wayne@kennerley.co.nz

