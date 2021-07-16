Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Human Touch Sees SUB60 Secure Employer Of Choice Award

Monday, 19 July 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: SUB60

Talking the talk is one thing but walking the walk is what counts, and SUB60’s efforts in rewarding, progressing, enabling and communicating with its team has seen the fast freight leader crowned Employer of Choice.

General Manager Phil Clarke

The award, dished out at 2021 Human Resources Director New Zealand awards, saw the urgent courier service applauded for its inclusivity, diversity and recognition efforts.

Key callouts from the judging panel lauded the business’ skills training and nurturing of its staff from introductory roles through to senior manager positions as well as its largely female (55 per cent) head office workforce, operating in what is a traditionally male-dominated industry.

“This award is a testament to the way we have continued to serve all of our customers and build on our collective strengths throughout the many challenges of 2020 and this year too.

“To do this, we focused on keeping each and every one of our team employed, healthy, engaged and motivated to keep learning.

“We’ve always been of the view that our people are our strength and are front of mind in every decision we make, so to have this recognised at this scale is a proud moment,” says Phil Clarke, General Manager of Messenger Services Limited, the Freightways express division that SUB60 sits within.

When asked about their take on leadership, SUB60 explained that everyone in their business was treated as a leader and expected to show manaakitanga in every interaction, through caring for all the people in the business.

“Real leadership in our business does not necessarily have a title. Everyone in our team leads, they lead by their character, their presence and their ability to make others feel safe and secure when with us in our workplace,” says Phil.

As a nod to the company’s commitment to celebrating success, the team took the chance to celebrate together with a shared lunch, something they do regularly when acknowledging a good job done, birthdays and key cultural events like Diwali, Maori Language Week, Eid Mubarak and Pink Shirt Day.

This is the first time SUB60 has been recognised at these awards.

