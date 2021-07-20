Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac NZ Cuts Fees To Boost KiwiSaver Balances

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 5:59 am
Press Release: Westpac New Zealand

Westpac NZ is reducing fees on its Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme funds, delivering significant savings for more than 380,000 members.

As well as removing its annual $12 administration fee, the bank is cutting a range of fund charges by up to 39%.

BT Funds Management NZ manages the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme. It was re-appointed as one of six default providers earlier this month following a seven-yearly Government review.

Westpac NZ Acting CEO Simon Power says the reductions will help Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme members grow their KiwiSaver balances.

“These changes will provide real savings for all members, regardless of their fund balance or stage in life. Whether they’re saving up for retirement or a first home, we’re helping them reach their goals faster.

“We last cut our Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme fees in December 2019 and we’re pleased to follow this up with another significant reduction for members.

“Removing the annual administration fee will have a particularly positive effect on members with low balances.

“Annual fees on a $20,000 balance will reduce from $130 to $80 for our Conservative Fund, $158 to $100 for our Balanced fund and $172 to $110 for our Growth fund.”

Mr Power says the changes offer all Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme members great value, including those in the new Default Balanced Fund.

The fee changes on existing funds will take effect by the end of September. The new Default Balanced Fund will open to members in December.

Members will be notified directly of the changes in the coming months.

New fund fees for the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme 

 Current fund chargesNew fund chargesChange
Cash Fund0.29%0.25%4bps
Default Fund (current default fund)0.40%0.40%n/c
Conservative Fund0.59%0.40%19bps
Moderate Fund0.66%0.40%26bps
Default Balanced Fund (new fund)n/a0.40%n/a
Balanced Fund0.73%0.50%23bps
Growth Fund0.80%0.55%25bps

The annual $12 administration fee will also be removed for all members.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Westpac New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 