Developing Close Relationships With Communities Imperative For The Success Of Kiwi Businesses

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:23 am
Press Release: CommUnity

Developing closer, supportive relationships with their local communities will help businesses to retain customer loyalty and help combat a move to purchasing from international online stores, such Amazon, says CEO and Founder of CommUnity, John Parker.

The announcment that Amazon was opening up it’s Australian online store to Kiwi shoppers, last week, came with more reminders that New Zealand retailers and brands would need to raise their game and ensure the quality of the customer experience if they were to succeed in this new competitive environment.

Parker said that customer experience was only one of two steps that businesses and merchants needed to work on to remain competitive. The other was developing stronger relationships with their local communities.

“CommUnity is an initiative that is throwing merchants a lifeline”, said Parker. “It’s a way for business to support the communities that their shoppers care about’.

CommUnity is a programme that connects shoppers, businesses and community groups in a way that puts money back into local communities. It works by having shoppers purchase from participating retailers, who then donate a small percentage of the transaction to a community group of theshoppers choice. The idea is that the money raised for the community group will provide for both their annual operating costs (untagged money) and their future projects and programs.

“During the Covid 19 lockdown last year, New Zealanders were fantastic at supporting local merchants and CommUnity encourages this to continue. However we are aware that New Zealanders have become more comfortable with online shopping, and purchasing from international companies such as Amazon, which was inevitable, especially during Covid lockdown,” said Parker. “CommUnity’s purpose is to delivery as much money to Kiwi communities as possible. This isn’t just for the sake of our community groups but for everyone in our communities.”

“If we are to achieve the future financial stability of New Zealand’s community groups, we must generate money in a healthy, simple and easy to understand way. We must not expect money to be handed out rather we should generate money through supporting local merchants and businesses so that money circulates, and everyone wins.”

To find out more about CommUnity go to www.comm-unity.kiwi and register and be part of the movement that will contribute to your community.

