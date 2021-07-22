Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Launches Explore NZ Sale With Fares From $32

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Jetstar

Jetstar is today launching the Explore NZ Sale with 40,000 low fares across its domestic network starting from $32^ (Christchurch to Wellington). Travel periods start from as early as next month and run through until March 2022.

Club Jetstar* members have access to exclusive fares, including Auckland to Christchurch from $29^, plus discounts on bags and seat selection for up to five people on a booking. Annual membership costs $55 and also provides early access to some sales. Travellers can sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.

The Jetstar Explore NZ Sale runs from 12:00am Thursday 22 July until 11:59pm Sunday 25 July, unless sold out prior. Travel dates vary per route and include mid-August to late September 2021, mid-October to mid-December 2021 and early February to late March 2022. Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Fares include:

Through the Fly Well programme, Jetstar carries out a range of measures to ensure a safe environment at airports and onboard. This includes contactless check-in, enhanced cleaning, and masks and sanitising wipes made available to customers. Visit our COVID-19 Help Hub before you book and travel to keep updated with important information.

For added peace of mind, Jetstar has introduced greater flexibility if there are any changes to flights due to border changes. If customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available. Terms and Conditions apply.

And if you think your plans might change before you travel, Jetstar has you covered with FareCredit, which lets you cancel your booking and get a credit voucher for the value of your flight, plus any in-flight extras (excluding the cost of FareCredit).


^Things you need to know: prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher, Jetstar credit cards or where the total flights booking is redeemed in Qantas Points Plus Pay through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Booking and Service Fee of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight applies. Fares are in New Zealand dollars, one-way. Limited changes are permitted, charges may apply. Availability is limited (not available on all flights or days). Limited availability on school and public holiday weekends. Checked baggage not included but can be added for a fee. All travel is subject to the Jetstar Conditions of Carriage. See jetstar.com for more details Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd. *Club Jetstar has an annual fee of NZD $55. The fee is non-refundable. T&Cs apply.

