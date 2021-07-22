Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

West Coast Business Awards Entries Open

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:46 am
Press Release: Development West Coast

Entries are now open for the 2021 Development West Coast Leading Light Business Excellence Awards. The gala event will be held on Thursday 18 November at the West Coast Events Centre at Shantytown.

After the 2020 event was postponed due to COVID-19, the Leading Light Awards are back on.

“The past year has been an incredibly challenging time for businesses on the Coast,” said DWC Chief Executive Heath Milne.

“But many have shown extraordinary innovation, adaptation and leadership through this period.

“We need to acknowledge and celebrate their achievements, and the Leading Light Awards will do exactly that.

“We have reshaped the Awards to reflect the current environment, recognising and celebrating the West Coast’s resilience during this time.”

There are five categories businesses can enter:

· NZME – Small Enterprise Award (less than 10 FTE’s),

· Crombie Lockwood – Medium Enterprise Award (10-24 FTE’s),

· Duncan Cotterill – Large Enterprise Award (25+ FTE’s and over),

· Department of Conservation – Sustainability Award,

· Isaac – Workplace Wellbeing Award.

There are also two special award categories:

· Great Journeys of New Zealand - COVID Hero Award,

· Greymouth Star – Rising Star Award.

All category award winners will go in the running to win the Development West Coast – Supreme Award.

Coastpak Besgrow took home the Development West Coast Supreme Award in 2018 saying: “Winning the Crombie Lockwood Medium Enterprise Awards as well as the DWC Supreme Award was a humbling experience and has had a positive impact on team morale on the factory floor as well as on international sales.”

“The increased exposure and prestige from winning the awards has helped increase sales and inquiries throughout Asia, parts of Europe and the Middle East.”

Cindy Hopper from West Coast Scenic Waterways said the impact of winning the 2018 Greymouth Star - Rising Star Award was priceless in value and exposure for their business.

“It has provided us with a lot more credibility with our trade partners, operators and clients. It has built a sense of pride and achievement in what we have worked so hard for and has encouraged us to keep delivering our best to our trade partners and guests.”

Businesses can enter the Awards online at www.leadinglight.org.nz. Entries close 7 September. Finalists will be announced 1 October with the Awards ceremony on the evening of 18 November.

