New Grain Legume Varieties A Step Closer To Commercial Use

Chickpea trials in Canterbury New Zealand in 2020

Plant Research (NZ) Ltd is a New Zealand based R&D company specialising in the development of new grain legume varieties.

This summer, the company enters the final stages of development and multiplication of chickpea and soy varieties developed specifically for New Zealand’s maritime environment.

Managing Director and Principal Plant Breeder Adrian Russell says his team have worked through a large number of potential genetics from both programmes to identify varieties that are adapted to our unique environment and have functional traits for product development in the plant protein space.

With an increasing awareness of and importance placed on provenance, and product development in New Zealand using plant protein, along with international freight costs and the need to heat treat imported grain, Plant Research see an exciting future for their varieties in New Zealand.

Mr Russell says our approach has been to use a scientific methodology to developing the varieties. This approach takes time but ensures that the varieties will be reliable and easier to grow.

We are interested in talking with companies interested in using grain of both non GMO soy and chickpeas in New Zealand.

