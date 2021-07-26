Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scholarships Supporting Tomorrow's Health And Safety Leaders

Monday, 26 July 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

Each year, Site Safe supports the construction health and safety leaders of tomorrow by awarding scholarships to complete their Health and Safety in Construction programme.

Upon completion, students receive a New Zealand Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety (Level 3), with guidance provided by a mentor for the duration of their journey.

The Health and Safety in Construction programme provides students with essential health and safety training required to make a difference in the workplace. The path taken by students is flexible, with only two mandatory courses comprising approximately one third of the total programme requirements.

The scholarship programme has been running since 2016 and has seen many successful students progress to become health and safety leaders within the construction industry.

With five categories open for entrants, Site Safe’s aim is to encourage active participation in health and safety in construction across a broad demographic. The categories are: Under 25 Years Old; Maori; Pasifika; Women in Construction; and Open.

The numbers of scholarships awarded each year varies, with a record 62 scholarships distributed in 2020 across the five categories. The significant increase on prior years was a demonstration of the ongoing commitment Site Safe has to the sector throughout a challenging period.

To further add prestige and appeal to the scholarships, recipients are invited to Site Safe’s Evening of Celebration when they graduate. Forming a key part of the annual gala event, the graduation ceremony is a chance for scholarship recipients to gain recognition and accolades from their peers and the wider construction industry.

All potential applicants are encouraged to submit an application, as Site Safe looks to continue their support of the next crop of health and safety leaders in construction.

Applications for scholarships are currently open, and close at 5pm, 31st August 2021.

For information relating to Site Safe’s scholarship programme, visit www.sitesafe.org.nz/training/scholarships/ or email scholarships@sitesafe.org.nz.

