Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Adult Orthodontics Have Come A Long Way

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Dental Today

Not too long ago, there was precious little that could be done to help adults with overbites, underbites, tooth crowding, or other forms of problematic teeth (known as malocclusion in the world of dentistry). Thankfully, the science of dentistry has come a long way in the past two decades or so, and now adults with even the worst forms of malocclusion have options available to them.

Of course, there are always the traditional braces that consist of metal wires that are fitted and tightened to move the teeth into their correct positions. But many adults do not like this option, as these braces can be rather unsightly, and often take a long time before achieving the desired results. One popular alternative is Invisalign, which functions essentially the same as braces, but comes in the form of a transparent aligner (similar to a mouth guard, but more streamline) that is placed over the teeth. While this option is pricier, it often works quicker than traditional braces, and there’s the added benefit of them being far less obvious.

Other options include veneers, where the original teeth are either capped or wholly replaced with ceramic or porcelain ones; lingual braces, where the braces at fitted at the back rather than the front of the teeth; ceramic braces that blend better with the tooth colour; and retainers that patients can easily remove themselves, as needed.

While there is the possibility that surgery may also be needed, that would depend on the severity and origin of the issue. For example, if your teeth are severely misaligned because your jaw is misaligned, there may only be so much that braces or Invisalign alone can do. Since surgery should always be a last resort, however, there are currently various non-invasive alternatives being trialled. It’s recommended that you discuss these options with your orthodontist before choosing surgery.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dental Today on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats NZ: Primary Products Push Exports To A New High

New Zealand exports reached a new high in June 2021, off the back of record export values for logs and beef, Stats NZ said today. In June 2021, the value of all goods exports rose... More>>



Energy: New Zealand Could Be World’s First Large-scale Producer Of Green Hydrogen

Contact Energy and Meridian Energy are seeking registrations of interest to develop the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The plant has the potential to earn hundreds of millions in export revenue and help decarbonise economies both here and overseas... More>>


MBIE: 36th America’s Cup Post-event Reports Released

Post-event reporting on the 36th America’s Cup (AC36) has been released today. The reports cover the delivery of the event by Crown, Council and America’s Cup Event Limited, economic impacts for Auckland and New Zealand, and delivery of critical infrastructure... More>>





Statistics: Household Saving Falls In The March 2021 Quarter

Saving by New Zealanders in the March 2021 quarter fell to its lowest level in two years after rising sharply in 2020, Stats NZ said today. Increases in household spending outpaced income growth, leading to a decline in household saving from the elevated levels that prevailed throughout 2020... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 