Moving House Doesn’t Have To Make You Want To Pull Your Hair Out

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: Storage 2 U

There’s no way around it – moving house is stressful. In fact, moving stress is right up there with public speaking, having a baby, and starting a new job. Psychologically and emotionally, you have to come to terms with things changing. Physically, after lifting countless boxes, you suddenly realise you’re not as strong as you thought you were. And logistically, there are all kinds of things of which to keep track – which movers to use, the best moving date, how to pack your grandmother’s antique vase so that it doesn’t break in transit. You get the point.

But moving doesn’t have to be so stressful – you just need a plan and to work systematically. If you have the logistics down, that’s already a large chunk of the problem taken care of.

One of the first things to do is to check your budget and then book your furniture removal company. Many companies offer packing services, supply packing materials, and, of course, do the heavy lifting for you. So, if your budget allows, hiring a company to do all the work could be the answer.

If you don’t have that luxury and can only afford to pay for the removal itself, you can cut costs (and stress) by sourcing boxes from local stores and using clothing, pillows, and other soft materials to cover and protect breakables, thereby reducing the need to purchase things like bubble wrap.

Once you’ve got your moving company and packing materials sorted, start packing room-by-room. In each room, only pack what you want to keep. For everything else, see what can be sold, donated, or thrown away. This process will reduce your packing significantly and lessen the clutter when you start unpacking in your new home. All this can make for a far smoother moving day.

