Time For Change? Invest In Good Furniture

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 6:44 am
Press Release: Ultimate Living

In anticipation of the worst part of winter moving behind us, many are looking to celebrate the coming spring by sprucing up their homes. There are, however, a number of factors to keep in mind when updating your décor. From colour palates to personal style, trends to budget, home decorating is no simple task.

With this in mind, it’s important to pay attention to balance. You want to be able to balance your personal taste with what is available in-store, timelessness with trends, and aesthetic appeal with your actual budget. The best way to maintain this kind of balance would be to pay attention to which items are worth splurging on, and which you can get for cheaper.

A general rule of thumb in this regard is to spend more money on items that cannot be easily replaced, or which should last longer than 5-10 years. You can then spend less money on more easily replaceable items that you can exchange every few months or years.

Furniture, however, is often the hardest to balance. While it’s often tempting to buy that budget-friendly, trendy chair, if you have to replace this kind of larger item every few years – either to stay ‘on-trend’ or because it’s simply no longer usable due to poor quality – the initial appeal of the price tag soon loses its shine.

So, if you’re opting for a change and looking to replace furniture items, your best bet would be to invest in higher-end products (Italian is always a good option), unique designer furniture pieces, or antiques. It’s easy enough to update your good quality furniture to match the current trends by replacing your throw pillows or lamps. And while it may be a more costly initial investment, the years of use you’ll gain out of these items will be well worth it.

