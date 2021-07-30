Shopless: Celebrating Our Third Milestone

We have reached a new milestone! We now have more than 5000 active listings on Shopless.

Growing a marketplace is a fascinating chicken and egg problem… you need buyers to attract sellers and you need sellers to attract buyers. When you have neither, it seems impossible to move forward! Over the course of the past 2 years, we experimented several different approaches, by trial and error, until we finally came up with a strategy which worked for us. Coming up with a strategy was the easy part, the real challenge was its execution.

Shopless is a classified marketplace with a broad range of categories, from Sporting Goods and Toys to Real Estate and Recruitment. We decided that it’s not logical to work on all of these categories at once, instead we decided to work on them one by one.

Shopless Job

Shopless Jobs is the first category that we started to work on and as of today, it is the 4th largest recruitment website in New Zealand (after Seek, TradeMe and MyJobSpace). We have close to 100 companies and recruitment agencies who have joined our yearly membership programme and advertise their job vacancies on our platform.

The biggest demand on our platform comes from Trades, Construction and Manufacturing jobs… however we are also seeing a growth in Hospitality and Information Technology.

Looking back at our data, we have noticed that Shopless Jobs category have been growing at the rate of 52% per month since the beginning of this year and we are extremely proud of our sales team for doing such fantastic jobs.

We have also built an integration system for several Application Tracking Systems, such as Idibu, JobAdder and BroadBeans which would allow the recruitment agencies to export their jobs to Shopless.

Shopless Motors

Seeing the success of our Jobs category, we decided that we should implement the same strategy for a new category. We started working on Shopless Motors category at the beginning of March and we have seen a very similar result. In just a few months, we attracted over 20 different car dealerships who are advertising their vehicles on Shopless.

As of today, Shopless has an integration system with several Vehicle Management Systems, such as Autoplay and Motorcentral which is making it really easy for the car dealerships to export their data to our platform.

Looking at overall number of active listing on Shopless, we have noticed that our growth rate as been even higher than the Jobs category:

Since January 2021, the total number of listings on Shopless have been growing at a rate of 54% per month.

Shopless Blog

We have also built a blog for our platform. The aim of our blog is to help our visitors make the best decision when searching an item on our platform. There are so many things to consider when you are applying for a job… or buying a car or an apartment… We know that making a decision can be really tough and that’s why we have made our blog to help you in making those decisions.

