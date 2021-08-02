Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv Adds Ingram Micro As Australian Distributor For Infrastructure Portfolio

Monday, 2 August 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced it has appointed Ingram Micro as a distributor of Vertiv’s full portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services in Australia.

Ingram Micro is Australia’s largest technology distributor, and the new agreement creates opportunities for 6,500 value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) within its active network of partners.

Vertiv and Ingram Micro work closely together in New Zealand, as well as in the U.S., Europe, China, India and Latin America, and the Australian relationship is a natural extension of that partnership. This follows Vertiv’s broader strategy to expand the world-wide distributor’s global portfolio access.

“We’ve had great success with Ingram Micro in New Zealand for the last five years, and extending that relationship to Australia is a logical next step as we aim to increase our regional network of partners,” said Chris Denis, national IT channel manager A/NZ at Vertiv. “Coupled with the maturing of Vertiv’s new partner program, onboarding this major Australian distributor is a key step as we look to bring fuller solutions to end users.”

Ingram Micro and its Australian IT reseller partners will have access to Vertiv’s full product portfolio, from single-phase UPS, racks and cooling to fully modular solutions, including the recently released Vertiv™ SmartRow™ 2 and Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ 2-ECO.

“Our partnership with Vertiv is growing globally and we are excited to bring Vertiv’s innovative power and cooling solutions to the Australian channel partner and reseller community,” said Brett Armstrong, Director, Advanced Solutions Group at Ingram Micro.

In addition to working with Ingram Micro, Vertiv will continue to work with trusted IT distributor Tech Data and electrical distributor Orion, supporting companies as they embark on their digital transformation journeys.

“Businesses, large and small, are looking to focus on strategic imperatives for the long-term, and that means capitalising on their changing work environments with technology that actually moves the needle,” said Robert Linsdell, managing director A/NZ at Vertiv. “To deliver higher value outcomes, we’re continuing to strengthen relationships and create strategic alliances that promote greater opportunity for the channel and accessibility for the end-user.”

To learn more about the ongoing programs and activities for the channel space, visit Partners.Vertiv.com.

