New Charitable Trust For New Zealand’s Horticulture Sector

Monday, 2 August 2021, 2:36 pm
Press Release: MG Trust

A new charitable trust has launched to support the horticulture industry.

The work of the MG Marketing Charitable Trust (MG Trust) is funded by New Zealand’s leading produce wholesaler, MG Marketing. The grower-owned cooperative provided a cash donation of $170,000. Ongoing funding will come from annual distributions generated by shares held by the MG Trust.

While the MG Trust will be supported by MG Marketing, it is run independently, with Trustees making key decisions about how funding is allocated.

Horowhenua grower and Chairperson, John Clarke, welcomed the launch of the trust and said that making a positive difference to the New Zealand horticulture sector is at the heart of the MG Charitable Trust (MG Trust).

“The MG Trust is open to hearing from a range of applicants, but the Trustees will focus their efforts on supporting areas of education, innovation, research and initiatives that enhance the profile of industry,” said Clarke.

“A large donation has been made by MG Marketing to support the initial round of grants which will be allocated in November and the amount of funding will grow over time.”

MG Marketing CEO, Peter Hendry, said the MG Trust will be the primary vehicle for the co-operatives charitable giving.

“MG Marketing receives a large number of requests for funding for a number of worthy causes and initiatives,” says Hendry.

“We’re pleased to establish the MG Trust which will formalise the co-operatives charitable giving into one entity, with funds being distributed to a greater number of deserving projects that have a positive impact on New Zealand’s horticulture sector.”

“This aligns with the goals set out in our sustainability roadmap, to enhance the way we support the communities in which we operate.”

Applications opened this week and close on 22 October 2021, ahead of the MG Trust funding meeting on 1 November. Applications can be made via the form which can be downloaded from the MG Marketing website, www.mgmarketing.co.nz/mgtrust.

