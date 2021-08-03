Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 ICNZ And ANZIIF Scholarship Opens For Submissions

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Insurance Council

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) - Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa - are pleased to announce submissions are open for the 2021 ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship (https://anziif.com/membership/scholarships#ICNZ ).

The ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship recognises and supports the professional growth and development of insurance industry practitioners living and working in New Zealand.

A prize of up to NZ $10,000 will be awarded to a professional from the insurance industry to attend an international conference or seminar program which will provide an excellent insurance industry or leadership-based development opportunity.

Tim Grafton, Chief Executive ICNZ - Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa - encourages its members to support applications for the scholarship. "We are proud to support the ongoing development of our industry, which is critical if we are to maintain pace with the ever-changing insurance needs of our customers and communities. This year’s topic, and its focus on the pandemic, really delves into understanding the sector and how it can continue to evolve and change."

"ICNZ and ANZIIF are committed to investing in people and building the next generation of future industry leaders," says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer.

"This scholarship has opened many doors of opportunity for previous winners, significantly contributing to their professional development, leadership skills and industry networks. I encourage all eligible individuals to apply."

To apply, entrants must submit a 2,500-word essay to provided questions on the 2021 topic:

Discuss what you think are the most important lessons, experiences or challenges arising from the pandemic and how they may change or benefit the general insurance sector in the future.

To be eligible, an applicant must be:

-a direct employee of a member of the ICNZ - to check whether you are an employee of an ICNZ member you can view a list of members here: www.icnz.org.nz/about-us/our-members/

-have permanent residency in New Zealand

-are currently under the age of 35 years (34 or under)

-submit original work

Applications for the ICNZ and ANZIIF Scholarship close at 5:00 pm (NZDT) on Thursday, 30 September 2021. The winner may be presented with their award at the ANZIIF New Zealand Insurance Awards or at another suitable event. For more information, please visit the ANZIIF website. https://anziif.com/membership/scholarships#ICNZ

