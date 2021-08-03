Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Troy Kennedy Takes The Wheel As Armstrong’s Gears-up For Further Growth

Tuesday, 3 August 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Armstrong's

Troy Kennedy, the incumbent CFO of Armstrong’s, has been appointed to the newly created role of CEO responsible for the day-to-day operations and delivery of Armstrong’s longer-term growth ambitions.

Mr Kennedy commences the role immediately and will continue to work alongside founder and Managing Director, Rick Armstrong, together with the wider Armstrong’s Executive team.

“Troy has been an integral part of Armstrong’s executive leadership team for more than four years. He has been instrumental in driving recent growth and helping guide the business through the unprecedented events related to Covid-19,” said Mr Armstrong.

“His transition to CEO strengthens our senior leadership expertise with his extensive finance and international management experience. Troy is a natural leader and is highly respected across the Armstrong’s team. He is passionate about putting our people first and ensuring our customers sit at the heart of everything we do.

“The introduction of the CEO position, and the commercial acumen Troy brings, underpin the next chapter of Armstrong’s continued growth.”

Prior to joining Armstrong’s in 2017, Mr Kennedy, a chartered accountant, held a number of senior executive and finance positions both in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, including with PwC and Platinum Equity - a global M&A firm advising growth companies on unlocking long-term, strategic value.

“I am grateful to Rick for this opportunity, Armstrong’s is starting another exciting new chapter of growth, which I am excited to be leading alongside an outstanding executive team,” said Mr Kennedy.

“In less than three decades Armstrong’s has emerged as New Zealand’s largest privately-owned, premium dealership. Today, we represent 16 international automotive marques at 33 brand locations nationwide - with the number of automotive brands and Armstrong’s sites set to expand even further in the near term.

“This opportunity could not have come at a better time. I’m focused on achieving sustainable growth while at the same time nurturing our talent.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new role and look forward to leading our dynamic future trajectory.”

In conjunction with Mr Kennedy’s appointment, Armstrong’s is recruiting a new CFO as well as key personnel into other areas of the business.

More information about Armstrong’s and the automotive marques they represent can be found at www.armstrongs.co.nz

