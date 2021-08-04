Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ATNZ Appoints New CEO To Drive Future Vision

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: ATNZ

Rebecca Smith

Apprentice Training New Zealand (ATNZ) is thrilled to advise Rebecca Smith has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer to lead the Group Training Organisation (GTO) organisation into its new exciting phase.

ATNZ Board Chairman John Blakey said Ms Smith has a wealth of experience and expertise, vital to leading the GTO which from Monday 02 August became a standalone entity, separate from Industry Training Organisation Competenz, with which it has partnered closely since 2010.

“Rebecca brings strong strategic leadership combined with an impressive career in marketing and business. Most recently the Executive Director of the NZ Story Group, Rebecca is focused on driving growth, acquisition, and retention. She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing and brand leadership across various industries, including senior marketing leadership roles with Fonterra, BNZ and Telecom. We are delighted to have a leader of her calibre on board”.

ATNZ is the country’s largest employer of apprentices in mechanical engineering and related industries. As a GTO, ATNZ places their 360-plus apprentices into “host” companies where they work and learn their trade.

As well as the separation from Competenz, part of the government’s ongoing Reform of Vocational Education, Mr Blakey said ATNZ has an exciting vision for the future. The GTO will expand to also become a vibrant and commercially independent Private Training Establishment within the next two years.

Ms Smith joins ATNZ to drive this vision to fruition and lead the team of 22 staff from Monday 9 August 2021.

Mr Blakey said the ATNZ board acknowledge and deeply thank ATNZ General Manager Susanne Martin for the commitment and energy she has brought to the role over the last three years.

“We want to express our gratitude to Susanne for all her mahi. We value how Susanne has always led from the front with passion and grit: this was especially evident through the huge challenges of the global pandemic: on our people, host and apprentices, and the organisation as a whole. This has put ATNZ in great heart, ready for what will be a significant transformation over the next few years, and we are very appreciative.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ATNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 