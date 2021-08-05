Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scenic Hotel Dunedin City Puts Out Nationwide Career Callout

Thursday, 5 August 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Scenic Hotel Group

Following the 2020 hibernation of Scenic Hotel Dunedin City in response to the critical impact on the hospitality sector of COVID-19, this central city hotel is looking to reopen in early November this year.

Scenic Hotel Group Head of People and Culture, Craig Binney, describes resourcing in the hospitality sector as "A mammoth juggling act which has been turned on its head with national and region lockdowns and continuing market volatility."

While Scenic Hotel Group used its national network of hotels to redeploy many staff during changes in hotel operations, many elected to leave the industry or return to their homelands as the tide of seasonal workers receded from New Zealand’s shores.

Binney describes a "wholesale shortage" of staff across the hospitality sector, exacerbated by the absence of overseas workers who filled many of these positions.

The Group has embarked on a nationwide job search drive that has included attending job expos, which has never previously happened in its 40-year history.

Despite these efforts, there is still a shortage, with Scenic Hotel Dunedin being the most pressing and requiring the largest number of staff across a wide range of roles.

Binney is inviting past staff to apply for positions and newcomers who may be looking to transfer their skills in hospitality or look to enter the sector.

“We are looking for staff to fill roles from a head chef to an entire kitchen brigade as well as guest service roles, night manager and housekeeper positions.”

It is hoped that the central location of Scenic Hotel Dunedin City and the attractive working environment of this stylish contemporary hotel will prove to be a drawcard for would-be applicants in what Binney describes as a “Critical and highly competitive employment environment.”

The re-opening of Scenic Hotel Dunedin City will complete the group’s full hospitality delivery to Dunedin and the Otago region with its two well-appointed hotels; Scenic Hotel Southern Cross and Scenic Hotel Dunedin City. Interested applicants are invited to contact https://www.scenichotelgroup.co.nz/employment-opportunitiesScenic Hotel Dunedin City

 

