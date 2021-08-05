New Zealand Fashion Week Unveils Official Ambassadors For 2021

New Zealand Fashion Week is excited to announce its talented ambassadors set to represent the events 20th year milestone and champion New Zealand’s fashion industry.

Recognising the successful launch of the ambassador programme in 2019, NZFW has expanded this year’s pool with the selection of three new faces joining NZFW19 ambassadors for a jam-packed schedule of events in 2021.

Head stylist at TV3 / Discovery Channel Sarah Stuart, fashion stylist and editorial director Sammy Salsa and stylist and founder of SAUCE Zeenat Wilkinson are all returning for their second year and have each nominated a successor to celebrate NZFW’s 20th anniversary and shine the spotlight on the New Zealand fashion industry’s talent.

Sarah Stuart, Head stylist at Discovery Channel has more than a decade’s worth of experience working in New Zealand, New York, Dubai and London, styling everyone from Mick Jagger to our very own Samantha Hayes. Her talent has made her an in-demand stylist with talent that is second-to-none.

‘’NZFW is my favourite week of the year. It’s such an important platform that supports New Zealand’s fashion industry – and the energy and enthusiasm is phenomenal. I first experienced NZFW as a dresser backstage, starting out with dressing for Trelise Cooper. It’s where I met my predecessor and is what helped me get my foot in the door,’’ says Sarah.

‘’I’m really looking forward to returning as an ambassador for NZFW’s 20th year and celebrating our industry.’’

Style muse Chloe Hill, nominated by Sarah Stuart, brings an international perspective as a stylist and photographer following her years working in Sydney and around the globe for publications like Russh, Vogue and Oyster Magazine. Chloe has since founded digital fashion platform, Cool Pretty Cool, and has a strong passion for sustainable and local fashion.

‘’After attending NZFW for several years as an international delegate, it’s really special to come on board in this capacity as an ambassador, especially during my first year officially living back in Aotearoa. I’m especially looking forward to sharing both established and emerging designers with my New Zealand and Australian based audience.’’

Sammy Salsa, one of Aotearoa’s leading stylists, works with the country’s most influential fashion publications and celebrities. From attending his very first NZFW as a waiter, to now styling the likes of Stan Walker, Sammy has made his mark on the New Zealand fashion industry through editorial, runway and celebrities – as both as a stylist and storyteller.

“My first ever experience at New Zealand Fashion Week was actually as a waiter when I was very young, during the event’s early beginnings, long before I ventured into fashion,” says Sammy.

“It’s very humbling to return as an official NZFW ambassador and I’m incredibly grateful that my career into fashion has led me to this point. It’s so exciting to watch our industry evolve with the next generation of designers coming through, highlighting how important it is for us to help support, mould and encourage them from the bottom to the top!”

Trailblazing Jess Molina, nominated by Sammy Salsa, has become a name-to-know in the fashion and lifestyle industry through her passion for diversity and inclusivity and is eager to help pave the way for a more inclusive fashion landscape.

Jess says, ‘‘NZFW gets better and better every year and I’m honoured to be part of its 20th year. The talent we have here is incredible and every year I’m blown away by the creativity and vision of the designers. I resonate deeply with the sustainability, diversity, and inclusion message that NZFW is passionate about and being an ambassador means I get to be part of this incredible week and I want whoever is watching to feel like they're there with me."

Zeenat Wilkinson, an advocate for sustainable and ethical business practises, is on board for another year as a voice for the New Zealand fashion industry.

‘’I loved being an ambassador for NZFW in 2019 and can’t wait to return to help celebrate the industry and the diverse talent that is incredibly unique to New Zealand.”

Model and passionate creator Siposetu Duncan, nominated by Zeenat Wilkinson, is making strides in the fashion industry featuring with several local designers and global international websites. Sipo is committed to using her voice to encourage change, support and empowerment in the fashion industry, particularly for black-owned local businesses.

‘‘In 2020 I quit my 9-5 job to pursue my passion and I’m so excited to be an ambassador for NZFW and to use my voice to encourage inclusivity, diversity and celebrate our industry. NZFW creates a space to highlight the incredible talent in New Zealand and its 20th year is so exciting,’’ tells Sipo.

In a celebration of New Zealand Fashion Week’s 20-year anniversary, NZFW21 ambassadors will highlight and celebrate retrospective, sustainability and diversity across the board through their own brand platforms, as well as supporting official event partners and their activations throughout the week.

NZFW21 Ambassadors

Sarah Stuart – Fashion & Celebrity Stylist @styledbysarahstuart

Sammy Salsa – Fashion Stylist & Editorial Director @sammysalsastyle

Zeenat Wilkinson – Stylist, Writer & Producer @zeenatwilkinson

Chloe Hill – Stylist, Photographer & Fashion Writer @chloechill

Jess Molina – Writer, Performer & Content Creator @jessmolina

Siposetu Duncan – Content Curator & Aspiring Stylist @siposetuduncan

© Scoop Media

