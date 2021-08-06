Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Grosvenor Engineering Group Expands Into New Zealand With H&M

Friday, 6 August 2021, 11:18 am
Press Release: Grosvenor Engineering Group

One of Australia’s largest engineering companies, Grosvenor Engineering Group (Grosvenor) is expanding into New Zealand to service its extensive Asia Pacific client base. The New Zealand operation, located in Wellington will initially service retail giant H&M.

The H&M contract with Grosvenor includes all building maintenance for HVAC, Fire, BMCS and electrical assets including multi trades over a three-year period.

Victor Bokegård, Head of Facility Management at H&M Australia & New Zealand says, “The contract set-up is an integral part of our strategy to streamline suppliers. This will enable a closer partnership, with the ability to develop and drive innovation together over the full term of the contract. As a partner, Grosvenor provides a complete service offering, proven experience in the retail market, and the ability to deliver a multi trade service solution to all our sites in Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to have agreed on a business model, by bundling services and sites in a new ‘outside the box’ way, which will drive efficiencies throughout the market.”

Grosvenor provides total building solutions across 19,000 properties in Australia for major corporate companies and employs more than 800 people.

Nicholas Lianos, CEO of Grosvenor Engineering Group comments, “Several customers located in both Australia and New Zealand asked us to establish operations in New Zealand. Our maturity as a group helped solidify the decision to expand.

“We have driven innovation in the asset management space for over 25 years. Our strong technical and engineering capability has helped the business pioneer many leading strategies using data as a key driver to create building efficiencies.”

He added, “There is a strong appetite in New Zealand for our expertise. We have developed unique processes, management platforms and software to deliver measurable and transparent outcomes for customer assets and facilities. Our combined technical knowledge, capabilities and safety culture bring innovative client solutions and performance unmatched in this space.

“Customers are looking for a comprehensive multi-service building approach. We offer HVAC, electrical, fire and essential services, auditing, general building repairs and cyber security solutions to provide a complete building service.”

“Demand for these services across the healthcare, commercial real estate, large format retail, industrial logistics and data centres is expected to grow exponentially in both Australia and New Zealand in the future. We are very well positioned to capitalise on this growth,” added Mr Lianos.

For further information visit: www.gegroup.co.nz

