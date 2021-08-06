Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

My Food Bag Unveils Kitchen Secrets With Launch Into New Category

Friday, 6 August 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: My Food Bag

Ever wondered what My Food Bag’s chefs use in their kitchens? Well, after consistent customer requests, My Food Bag is revealing their secrets to its customers.

The business is expanding beyond meal kits and ready-made meals with a range of exciting new products and recipes that customers can add to their orders.

Starting with a range of 20+ delicious and hard-to-find New Zealand products and recipes, the My Food Bag Kitchen range will build to around 75 products within the next few months.

The range will cover pantry staples, go-to baking mixes, delicious dessert kits, healthy breakfasts and sides, as well as gourmet local cheeses, meats and ready-made meals. To many customers’ delight, My Food Bag’s very own sauces and spices will soon be available for one-off purchase as well.

My Food Bag CEO, Kevin Bowler, says we’ve made mid-week dinners easy, now we’re helping Kiwis with more of their meals.

“Our customers have long been asking for us to reveal our chefs’ favourite ingredients and recipes. Whether you want to finish off your meal with a delicious dessert, try some healthy breakfast options, or add some par-baked breads to your order, we’ve now got you covered.

“This is our first significant step outside of weeknight meals and signals our move beyond ‘What’s for dinner?’ towards providing more delicious food solutions for our customers across more meal occasions.

“It gives us the ability to offer new exciting products to our current customers and enter new food categories by leveraging our existing business model and platform. The launch is part of our pipeline of growth opportunities to expand further into the $37 billion New Zealand retail food sector.”

The My Food Bag Kitchen range has been developed by and thoroughly tested by My Food Bag chefs and guided by Nadia Lim’s Nude Food philosophy.

The range will include My Food Bag and Fresh Start branded products and recipes, as well as boutique local brands such as Culley’s Hot Sauces and House of Dumplings Chilli Oil.

Vicky Ha from House of Dumplings is delighted to see her products in the My Food Bag Kitchen range.

“We consider ourselves extremely lucky to be able to work with My Food Bag. What we like about My Food Bag is that no matter how big they become, they still hold the same core values as us - using only quality, natural and ethically sourced ingredients.

“To tap into their customer base with our chilli oil is pretty awesome. Knowing that potentially thousands and thousands of kiwis are using our sauces to spice up their food is epic!”

My Food Bag Kitchen is currently available to all My Choice customers and will be rolled out to other customers in the coming months.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from My Food Bag on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Financial Markets Authority: Online Investing Platforms Transform Attitudes To Investing

Eight out of 10 New Zealand investors have a more favourable view of investing and financial markets after using online investing platforms, according to research released today by the Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko... More>>



Barfoot and Thompson: Auckland Housing Prices Shrug Off Winter Concerns

Auckland house prices shrugged off the normal winter downturn, concerns about increasing prices and warnings of possible future interest rate rises in July.
“Mounting concerns about the prices being paid and possible future interest rate increases did nothing to dampen July trading... More>>



Stats NZ: Sharp Falls In Unemployment And Underutilisation

The seasonally adjusted unemployment and underutilisation rates fell to 4.0 and 10.5 percent, respectively, in the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. The unemployment rate continued to fall from its recent peak of 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter... More>>


ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 