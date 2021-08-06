Maritime Union Says Marsden Point Closure Will Threaten Energy Security

The Maritime Union says the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery is a threat to New Zealand’s energy security.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says security and resilience are now the two most important factors for New Zealand’s economy.

He says the closure of the refinery is simply corporate self-interest and not in the wider interests of New Zealand.

Mr Harrison says it is disturbing that the lessons from the COVID pandemic and the flow on disruption to our supply chain are being ignored.

“Exposing New Zealand further to a highly volatile international situation is reckless.”

He says that crude oil imported into Marsden Point provides wider supply options than relying on imports of refined fuel.

Other countries were moving to enhance their fuel security and there needed to be an urgent review by the Government, who seemed to be getting bad advice, says Mr Harrison.

Processed fuel from Marsden Point is presently supplied to distribution depots in New Zealand ports by New Zealand flagged and crewed oil tankers.

Mr Harrison says the future of our domestic coastal tanker supply is also in danger, an essential service that was called on when the pipeline ruptured between Marsden Point and Auckland in 2017.

As we have seen in the container trade, New Zealand cannot rely on foreign ship owners to have our best interest at heart, he says.

“Marsden Point is more than a profit statement on a balance sheet, it gives New Zealand resilience in a global market.”

© Scoop Media

