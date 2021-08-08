Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Grants $250,000 To Innovative Ideas To Help New Zealand

Sunday, 8 August 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: TSB Bank

For the second year running, TSB is proud to be supporting New Zealand through the TSB Good Stuff annual grants programme of $250,000.

The hunt to unearth innovative ideas that solve problems and help New Zealand communities thrive started in May and since then applications have flooded in.

Following a robust judging process, nine recipients have been awarded grants from the annual $250,000 kickstarter fund, including an innovative water conservation device, a community parenting hub and a clever kiwi tracking conservation drone.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says for the second year in a row hundreds of amazing ideas were submitted and the team were impressed by the creativity and community spirit shown by the entrants.

“As a New Zealand bank, we’re proud to use our profit for purpose to support people right across the country. It’s fantastic to back these nine innovative ideas which will solve problems and help our communities.”

Wellingtonian Pera Barrett was voted this year’s TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice winner.

Pera’s initiative will use the $30,000 TSB Good Stuff grant to expand the reach of his charity Shoebox Christmas while also up-skilling, enabling development opportunities and better futures for Porirua rangatahi, through a coaching and mentoring programme. Shoebox Christmas is an initiative which connects members of the community with low decile tamariki to provide presents, bringing over 15,000 smiles to tamariki last year.

The other TSB Good Stuff winners for 2021 will use their grants to support auditory assessment and testing for primary school children in Counties Manukau, internships to build transferrable skills for mothers with limited work experience or education, a programme to improve financial literacy for Māori whānau in Christchurch and upskilling former refugees with baker qualifications to support employment.

“TSB is incredibly proud to help these New Zealanders bring their ideas to life. We can’t wait to see the positive change in our communities from these inspiring projects.”

You can learn more about all the TSB Good Stuff winners at https://www.tsb.co.nz/about/community/good-stuff.

