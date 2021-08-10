Parrot Analytics’ Data And Insights Help Inform YouTube And Google TV Programming

Los Angeles (August 9, 2021) YouTube and Google TV have incorporated Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services to help make insight-driven content decisions.

Parrot Analytics’ industry-leading data products provide near real-time updates on the most in-demand TV series and streaming platforms in any market in the world. The insights help inform YouTube and Google TV’s content programming decisions.

Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger remarked: “We are thrilled to be working with the world’s leading video entertainment and TV platform. By sharing our expertise, data and consulting services in global audience demand, YouTube and Google TV will continue to evolve their content strategy based on the latest trends. We are excited to further our mission of helping more content owners and brands succeed on any screen, anywhere in the world.”

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand analytics company. The company’s demand and supply-side products are used by global entertainment companies, agencies, content owners and brands to deliver superior long-term returns. By working with Parrot Analytics, clients are empowered to make better decisions in the areas of IP and content development, programming, distribution, audience and brand activation as well as global OTT strategy and operations.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individuals to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global demand for content across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Mexico City, São Paulo, Sydney and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

