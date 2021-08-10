Perceptive Announces 2022 Talent Programme Intake With The Clemenger Group, Hires Grads Full-time

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive, continues to grow and foster new talent with Amy Galvin and Jayson Soma joining the team full-time after internships in the 2020 Clemenger Group Grad Program.

Galvin has been hired as an Account Manager in the Client Services team while Soma joins the Creative and Content team as a Junior Designer after transitioning from a Creative role at Colenso.

The two recent hires come with the announcement of the 2022 Clemenger Talent Programme, which has transformed from what was known as the Clemenger Group Grad Program.

With a clear focus on diversity and inclusion within the Clemenger Group the decision was made to re-work the grad program so that anyone could apply, whether they have a degree or not.

“We have always made it a priority to foster new talent within Perceptive and we are excited that we have been able to hire both Amy and Jayson off the back of the 2020 Clemenger Group Grad Program.

We are also really looking forward to opening our doors again to curious and talented individuals who are interested in a career within the marketing, communications and insights industry,” says Oliver Allen, General Manager at Perceptive.

The 2022 Clemenger Talent Program is a 9-month fixed-term employment where selected candidates will spend a few months rotating across eight agencies from the Clemenger Group before settling down for a 6-month internship within one of the eight agencies.

“While completing a grad program during a pandemic was never going to be ideal it was a fantastic opportunity to discover what disciplines I enjoyed within the industry and where I could see myself working,” says Jayson Soma, Junior Designer at Perceptive.

“I have been lucky enough to land a creative job with Perceptive, who have continued to mentor and upskill me in the areas I am interested in,” Soma adds.

“It’s been extremely rough for graduates and talented individuals over the last year so it's exciting to see opportunities like this one being given to the next generation of creatives and marketers, especially those who might have struggled with traditional educations yet have the talent to make it in this industry,” says Amy Galvin, Account Manager at Perceptive.

Applications for The 2022 Clemenger Talent Programme are now open with a shortlist of candidates being selected in September/October 2021.

“We are calling out for all curious individuals who are interested in a fast-paced career in our industry. If you’re always asking questions, and are naturally inquisitive then you could be right for us, give it a go,” says Allen.

