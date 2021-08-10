Air New Zealand Scores Extra Flights For Bledisloe Cup Match

Air New Zealand has added two additional flights on Saturday to bring Wellingtonians to Auckland for the second Bledisloe Cup match.

To ensure Wellington fans don’t miss out on the rescheduled game, Air New Zealand is offering rugby goers return flights to Auckland to watch the All Blacks take on the Wallabies for $199. New Zealand Rugby is also providing complimentary match tickets with every fare sold.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says it’s fantastic to add an extra 500 seats over the weekend to bring people to the match.

“We know New Zealanders are crazy about rugby so we’re proud to be doing our part to get rugby enthusiasts to Eden Park for what is expected to be a great game.”

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson says he is thrilled to be able to go some way in softening the blow for Wellington fans who missed out on an All Blacks test at home.

“To be able to partner with our friends at Air New Zealand to make it that little bit easier for Wellingtonians to get to Eden Park is fantastic – we hope to see as many of them at the match this weekend as possible.”

Tickets are on sale now and only available through the Grabaseat website – www.grabaseat.co.nz/packages. Offer ends 11:59pm Wednesday 11 August unless sold out prior.

© Scoop Media

