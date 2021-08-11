Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electronic Arts Off To Strong Start In FY 2022; 15% QoQ Net Revenue Growth In Q1 – $1.55B

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 5:31 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Video Game publishing giants Electronic Arts (EA) posted strong numbers to open its 2022 financial year. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites US, EA’s quarterly net revenue increased by 15.23% QoQ in Q1 FY 2022 to $1.55B.

EA Generated $1.55B In Net Revenue In Q1 FY 2022

EA is one of the most iconic names in all of gaming and in 2021, the gaming behemoth continues to perform well. The company showed a great start to its 2022 financial year (FY) with an impressive first quarter that ended on June 30 2021. EA generated a net revenue for Q1 FY 2022 of $1.55B – a 15.23% QoQ increase. Q1 FY 2022’s revenue was also a 6.31% YoY increase from Q1 FY 2021.

Console Games Most Lucrative Platform; Live Services Most Lucrative Composition

Console games generate the largest share of revenue for EA when broken down by platform and amounted to $972M in Q1 FY 2022. This figure is a 10.58% QoQ increase from Q4 FY 2021 and a 4.29% YoY increase from Q1 FY 2021. PC/Browser games generate the next largest revenue and in Q1 FY 2022 recorded $361M. Mobile Games generated more than $200M in quarterly revenue for the first time in a year after experiencing a 26.75% QoQ growth.

In terms of composition, EA’s Live Services and Other segment generates the largest share of revenue. In Q1 FY 2022, the segment generated more than $1B in quarterly revenue for the second quarter in a row, reaching $1.23B – a 12.14% QoQ increase. The other compositions also grew, albeit, more modestly.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites US, commented:

“EA’s impressive start to its 2022 FY can be attributed to strong performances in releases of its marquee titles such as Battlefield 2042 as well as the strength of their live services segment. The gaming industry is going through a paradigm shift in that business models are now transitioning from the full single game model to a subscription-based model, which paints a rosy picture for the coming years, not just for EA but for the entire gaming industry.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/us/2021/08/10/electronic-arts-off-to-strong-start-in-fy-2022-15-qoq-net-revenue-growth-in-q1/

