STAAH Partnership With Google Following Announcement Of Free Hotel Listings Promises Increased Reach & Direct Bookings

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 10:48 am
Press Release: STAAH

After switching its shopping service and flights to mostly free listings, Google has announced another major update – free hotel listings on google.com/travel. The listings will appear below-paid results in Google hotel search.

To make the most of this new feature, leading hospitality distribution specialist, STAAH has completed its integration with Google. Partner properties can now push rates and availability in real-time to the search giant. The feature, called Get Google, is available to all STAAH Booking Engine customers.

“It’s easy to set-up, seamless and an opportunity that could bring fantastic results to properties who have faced a tough 12 months and keen to improve profitability by growing their share of commission-free direct bookings,” says Tony Howlett, Chief Operating Officer, STAAH Ltd.

Pricing, click-through rates and landing experience have been identified as indicators that will be used to rank properties in the available spots for chosen keywords.

“Accuracy of availability and dynamic rate management via the STAAH booking engine helps properties bring their A-game to the metasearch giant and puts them in greater control of their guests’ online booking experience,” adds Tony Howlett, COO STAAH.

This latest move aims to create a comprehensive user experience, giving users more information so they can make confident choices, further establishing Google as their trusted source when searching for the best bookings options.

“It’s a great change, at a point in time when the industry can take all the help it needs,” says Tony.

“It would be a pity for properties to miss this opportunity.”

How to get started?

The feature can be enabled for existing STAAH booking engine customers within 48 hours, subject to certain terms and conditions, and a nominal monthly service fee.

Get started by enabling the feature in your STAAH Extranet or emailing the STAAH team at sales@staah.com with the subject line Get Google and your property details.

New properties/ Non STAAH Customers can signup for STAAH Get Google feature here

