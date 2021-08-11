Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NextPlay's HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Teams With Mediakeys To Accelerate Global Expansion

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 3:49 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP), a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced today its in-game advertising unit, HotPlay, has formed a strategic partnership with Mediakeys, an international media and advertising agency.

Since its founding in 1993, Mediakeys has become a global leader in digital and out-of-home (OOH) advertising with offices spanning 16 countries, including New York, London, Zurich, Hong Kong and Singapore. Its omni-channel platform spans digital, outdoor, airport, broadcast and print across the global markets, including the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).

HotPlay plans to leverage Mediakeys' expansive global presence and media relationships to further expand the global reach of its revolutionary in-game advertising (IGA) platform which enables advertisers to seamless insert brand messages and rewards into game content natively, interactively and in real time.

HotPlay also provides game developers with an additional revenue stream while still allowing them to maintain the integrity of their game. For game players, HotPlay creates a true online-to-offline experience, where players can interact with native ads in a meaningful way and claim rewards for both in-game and real-life use.

"The unparalleled capabilities of our respective platforms will help drive HotPlay's rapid expansion into numerous fast-growing international markets," stated Mediakeys CEO, Paul Cahierre. "The integration of HotPlay's powerful IGA technology will also enable international advertisers and agencies to take greater advantage of our one-stop solution for digital advertising and allow them to reach the valuable demographic of gamers in highly effective ways."

New and existing HotPlay advertisers will gain an integrated solution for hyper-targeted digital advertising campaigns. They will be able to launch programmatic mobile and desktop campaigns that can be designed and edited, and then set for distribution to a specific or localized broadcast area. Mediakeys' geofencing technology will support innovative ways for targeting specific audience behavior, and help advertisers to reach their target markets anytime, anywhere.

According to NextPlay co-CEO and CEO of Hotplay, Nithinan 'Jessie' Boonyawattanapisut: "The global games industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, with the game application market now the fastest growing business category around the world. Our new partnership with Mediakeys will greatly strengthen advertisers' access to the global market of 2.9 billion gamers. It will also vastly increase the revenue opportunities and customer retention of our game developers, and naturally HotPlay's by extension."

