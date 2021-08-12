Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

GTA V Crosses 150M Units In Lifetime Sales; More Copies Sold In 2020 Since Year Of Release

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

One of the most iconic games of the gaming industry reached an important milestone in August 2021, further solidifying its place in gaming history. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, Grand Theft Auto V reached 150M lifetime unit sales in August 2021.

GTA Franchise Has Sold 350M Units In Its Lifetime; GTA V Reaches 150M Units

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise is one of the most iconic franchises in all of gaming and has sold over 350M total units in its entire lifetime. The game is developed by Rockstar Games which falls under the umbrella of Take-Two Interactive’s group of companies. In 2013 the latest full version of the game, GTA V, was released and as of August 2021, has sold 150M units in its lifetime.

In the calendar year of 2020, GTA V sold more than 20M units, more than any other year since the year of its release. According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest investor presentation, GTA V reached $1B in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history. The company also boasts that GTA V is the best-selling game in the US on both unit and dollar sales.

Such is the success of GTA V that an expanded and enhanced version of the game is set to be launched in November 2021 specifically for next-generation consoles.

Over 1 Billion Hours Watched On Twitch In First Half Of 2021

GTA V is also one of the most popular games when it comes to the video game streaming segment. The game is also in a period of resurgence in popularity and has been streamed by an average of 3000 concurrent streams or more since February 2021. The average concurrent viewers by month have also reached 6 digits since the same period and reached a high of 341,000 in May 2021.

In the first half of 2021 alone, GTA V was watched for more than 1B hours on streaming platform Twitch, recording a high of 253M hours watched in May 2021.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“GTA is as iconic as they come with regards to gaming franchises and GTA V’s longevity only adds to its already storied legacy. The franchise is also largely credited with popularizing the open-world genre which is now one of the most popular genres in all of gaming. Despite constant rumours about the next version of the game and the 10-year mark fast approaching, GTA V shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/08/10/gta-v-crosses-150m-units-in-lifetime-sales-more-copies-sold-in-2020-since-year-of-release/

