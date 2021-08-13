Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rail Safety: Level Crossing Risks Demand Coordinated Solutions

Friday, 13 August 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

Level crossing safety is about more than the necessity of road users and pedestrians following the rules and looking out for trains, says Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) Chief Executive Martin Sawyers.

“The Commission’s Watchlist item on safety for pedestrians and vehicles at level crossings shows that safety depends on infrastructure, technology, systems and rules all working together,” said Mr Sawyers. “Any change in one aspect means planners must consider the others.”

TAIC inquired into a tragic pedestrian fatality at a level crossing in Morningside in 2015. A fenced path had been designed to ensure pedestrians would face approaching trains before crossing the tracks.

“The technology was updated with new signalling that allowed trains to run both ways, but the fenced path design wasn’t updated, and a pedestrian stepped out in front of a moving train,” said Mr Sawyers.

On safety for road vehicles crossing rail lines, the Commission is calling for improvements to road profile design, T-junction road layouts, and sight lines.

The Commission has investigated incidents and accidents where road-legal vehicles got stuck on level crossings due to the profile or camber of the road; where longer vehicles are at risk if their tail end hangs over the rail corridor when they are waiting at a T-junction to turn onto a main road; and where overgrown foliage blocks the view up and down the rail track.

“We’re glad the recently announced Rail Network Investment Programme has given Waka Kotahi and other road control authorities together with KiwiRail greater long term funding certainty to plan and build level crossing upgrades,” said Mr Sawyers.

“It’s vital that they coordinate to ensure the whole interface between rail and surrounding infrastructure continues to protect pedestrians and everyone on board trains and road vehicles.“

Transport Accident Investigation Commission is an independent standing commission of inquiry that investigates Air, Maritime and Rail accidents and incidents with a view to avoiding similar occurrences in the future, rather than to ascribe blame.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport Accident Investigation Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:




Law: Bill Cracking Down On Unfair Commercial Practices Passes Third Reading
Legislation to protect New Zealand consumers and business against unfair commercial practices has passed its third reading in Parliament today. The Fair Trading Amendment Bill targets the use of pressure tactics, deception, one-sided contract terms and practices... More>>



Government: New Fuel Regulations Come Into Force

Motorists and smaller fuel companies are set to benefit from a more competitive market as new regulations, including terminal gate pricing, take effect from today,” says Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods... More>>


Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>



ASB: Labour Shortage Sting Set To Cause Issues For Years According To Latest Quarterly Economic Forecast

There are positives and negatives in the latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast as New Zealand continues to bounce back strongly from COVID-19. The closed border is putting additional strain on the country’s labour market... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 