Appointment drives continued growth and sustainability

New Zealand’s leading heat pump brand, Daikin Air Conditioning New Zealand, has appointed Ryuta Hayashibara as its new Managing Director to lead the company’s next phase of growth after securing majority market share in the local heating sector.

In the last four years Daikin has increased its local team by 338% across three regional branches, and this year established itself as the country’s number one heat pump brand.

Mr. Hayashibara joins the New Zealand business from Daikin Industries in Japan and brings extensive knowledge of the global Air Conditioning and Heating industry to the local New Zealand market.

With Daikin Industries’ strong drive to become carbon neutral, Mr. Hayashibara will lead the New Zealand operation’s sustainability programme and its continued focus on reducing its overall environmental impact.

“Daikin New Zealand is already well on the road to reaching that carbon neutral goal with a priority on everything from products that deliver energy efficiency and energy saving benefits for consumers through to utilising reusable pallets.”

To reinforce Daikin’s commitment to advanced technology and product solutions that help to improve indoor air quality and ensure all Kiwi homes are warm and dry, it has entered into a partnership with the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC).

“Since arriving in New Zealand I’ve been impressed at how strongly the message about the importance of living in a warm dry home comes through. However, the reality is many homes are still damp, cold and mouldy, and Daikin is focused on playing its part to improve indoor air quality and ensure all homes are sufficiently heated.”

Other key appointments at Daikin include the promotion of Commercial Manager Richard Creagh to General Manager, and the promotion of Gary Felstead Residential and Light Commercial Sales Manager to Deputy General Manager.

Daikin’s increased market share comes at a time when the wider industry has seen 141% growth in the last 12 months which was mainly driven by customers spending more time at home during the pandemic and the emphasis on the importance of warm and dry homes.

