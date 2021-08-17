Local company secures rights for ground breaking fertiliser

NZ Premium Health Ltd has been appointed the exclusive New Zealand distributor for Swift Grow, a 100% Australian Certified Organic fish-based fertiliser.

Swift Grow is produced in New South Wales by River Stone Fish Farms. The company’s founder, Genetics Engineer Joseph Ayoub, developed the product in response to what he saw as a diminished fertility of soils, both in domestic and commercial environments.

Ayoub has fond childhood memories of the delightful flavour and aroma of naturally-grown food. “But I noticed that this gradually diminished over time because of decades of intensive commercial farming practices.”

Swift Grow is an organic solution rich in the macro and micronutrients that are vital to reviving soils and growing great-tasting produce that’s full of healthy nutrients.

The product is derived from the manure of Barramundi fish that are sustainably farmed in a pristine environment at River Stone Fish Farms.

The Barramundi are free from all contaminants, thanks to River Stones decision to develop their own natural fish feed rather than rely on commercial options that contain traces of mercury. As a result, their digestive waste is free from any chemicals and metals and is 100% Certified Organic.

Swift Grow is great for gardens, vegetable patches and lawns. It’s equally effective for commercial growers and farmers, reviving infertile soil to an optimal productivity state.

It’s available as a concentrated liquid fertiliser and can be purchased on-line at swiftgrow.co.nz.

Commercial users wanting bulk quantities of Swift Grow can enquire at

swiftgrow.co.nz/farmers-and-growers

.

