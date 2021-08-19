Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unprecedented show of solidarity to get action on crime

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 8:36 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Central Auckland business associations want urgent action on crime. At 10am today, Heart of the City, Newmarket, Parnell, Karangahape Road, Uptown and Ponsonby Business Associations will simultaneously release an open letter to the Prime Minister to hundreds of thousands of followers.

This is an unprecedented show of solidarity which sends a strong message that the spike in crime since COVID-struck must be dealt with. The group has been calling for a coordinated, cross government approach but crime statistics have continued to rise due to inaction.


Three immediate actions are sought:

· Increased police resourcing and presence on the street

· Better management of emergency housing

· Services for mental health and addiction

Having raised their concerns and proposed solutions to government earlier this year, the group has had no response. As well as all the people living in central Auckland, it is a vibrant area that attracts thousands of people daily to work, shop, eat out and enjoy a wide range of entertainment. This area accounts for more than half of the regional night time economy that is worth nearly $1 billion a year. Inaction on crime will put this at risk.

The business associations want quick and decisive action to keep Auckland safe and appealing for locals and visitors.

A copy of the open letter is here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate on hold at 0.25 percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to retain the current stimulatory level of monetary settings, keeping the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 per cent for now. Today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand... More>>



Contact Energy: Delivers Solid Financial Performance

Underpinned by strong asset availability and a disciplined approach to managing fuel in FY20 to support the market in FY21. Final dividend of 21 cents per share will be paid on 15 September 2021, bringing the full year declared dividend to $272m... More>>



CTU: Welcomes Charges Against Ports Of Auckland

The Council of Trade Unions is welcoming Maritime New Zealand laying charges in the Auckland District Court on Thursday against the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an unnamed individual... More>>

ALSO:



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - July 2021

Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “There are plenty of job opportunities available for jobseekers right now, with significant growth across some of our major industries and regions... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 