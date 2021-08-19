Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Award sponsorship puts people at the centre of farm excellence

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 9:40 am
Press Release: Bayleys

As entries open for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards, Bayleys is proud to continue as sponsor of the Bayleys People in Primary Sector award, one of several offered in the prestigious farming competition.

Bayleys’ People in Primary Sector award recognises the effort made by entrants to attract, keep, and develop quality talent within their farming operations, while also incorporating the intrinsic values of environmental protection and outstanding farm management.

Bayleys is proud to support such an important initiative within the rural sector. Utilising our national rural network, it is an opportunity to showcase those individuals leading the way on farm and in their community.

The Bayleys People in Primary Sector award aims to acknowledge farmers who value their staff as much as their environment, who are intent on developing those people to be capable of extending their skill set, and remain intent on valuing the environment within which they farm.

Nick Hawken, Bayleys national director rural says the support for the Bayleys People in Primary Sector award is more relevant now than ever before as the sector works hard to attract and keep staff amid an extremely tight labour market.

“People play a very important role in most businesses, and particularly in the rural space we have more recently seen how labour constraints can impact farm operations.

“The future of the primary sector relies on the engagement of young staff and the ability to communicate to them the value of their work as well as their contribution, not only to the farm business, but to the farm environment and their community - that deserves recognition. It does much to help align farmers’ intentions with reality and showcase to the public the human level of farming.”

James Ryan, general manager for NZ Farm Environment Trust, the body responsible for the competition says the farmers who recognise their staff’s potential are also the ones who are aware of the need to ensure mental wellbeing is preserved.

“It is a significant issue these days, and farmers who can keep their staff on a good mental track are going all the way in encouraging those people to remain in agriculture, and to enjoy it.”

He is also encouraging rural people who know of a farmer who could be a good candidate for the awards to nominate them.

“We often find farmers can be reluctant to put their hand up to show what a good job they are doing. If they are nominated, we can approach them and encourage them to enter.”

Kaiwaiwai Dairies, a dairy farm equity partnership in southern Wairarapa was named the Greater Wellington supreme regional winner last year, and also picked up the Bayleys People in Primary Sector award.

Equity partner Aidan Bichan says while winning the supreme award was welcome, it was the Bayleys People’s award that he appreciated the most.

“For us, winning that award just helped underscore one of our key values, that people are at the core of what we do, and looking after them is a big part of our culture here.

“We believe that if you can get it right with the people you have, many of the other things you are trying to achieve fall into place. They help set your core values and direction for your business, so recognition with the Bayleys award for that, that’s a big thing for us.”

Farmers farm because they care about the outdoors and the environment. With so much happening right now in the rural sector it is more important than ever that the Ballance Farm Environment Awards continue to attract entrants to showcase the great work rural landowners are doing for all New Zealanders.

Nominations for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards are open until October 15. Learn more about the awards at www.nzfeawards.org.nz

