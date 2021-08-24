Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“Most retail industries saw increases in spending, with rises across all regions. Spending on big ticket items such as electrical goods, housewares, and vehicles was a priority for many consumers during this June quarter,” retail trade manager Sue Chapman said.

Electrical and electronic goods had the largest increase in sales volumes, up 6.9 percent, followed by rises in food and beverage, up 5.6 percent, and motor vehicle and parts retailing, up 3.1 percent.

Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

