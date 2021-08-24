Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter



After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“Most retail industries saw increases in spending, with rises across all regions. Spending on big ticket items such as electrical goods, housewares, and vehicles was a priority for many consumers during this June quarter,” retail trade manager Sue Chapman said.

Electrical and electronic goods had the largest increase in sales volumes, up 6.9 percent, followed by rises in food and beverage, up 5.6 percent, and motor vehicle and parts retailing, up 3.1 percent.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

