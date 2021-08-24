Residential complex tipped for former fire station site



A multi-unit residential complex is tipped as developers eye the site of Christchurch’s former St Albans fire station which has been put up for sale.

For decades the now vacant site for sale at 276 Cranford Street rang to the sound of sirens, until the fire station was damaged in the Christchurch earthquakes and later demolished.

It was replaced two years ago by a new state-of-the-art station in Redwood as part of a $50 million reorganisation and redevelopment of the city’s fire stations.

With some 2,060 square metres of freehold land now up for sale, the St Albans property represents a substantial suburban development site within a few minutes’ drive of Christchurch’s CBD.

“Many of the things that made this a good place for a fire station, such as a central location with excellent road connections, would also be attractive for future residents,” said Bayleys Canterbury salesperson Nick O’Styke.

“The site sits amid a concentration of local amenities in of one of Christchurch’s largest suburbs.

“With over 50 metres of frontage to a main arterial route leading towards the CBD, it’s sure to attract keen interest from residential developers,” he said.

The property at 276 Cranford Street is now being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Friday 10 September, through Bayleys Real Estate as sole agent.

O’Styke and fellow salesperson Adam Heazlewood said the site’s Residential Suburban zoning under Christchurch’s district plan allowed for a variety of uses.

“This zone provides predominantly for two-storey detached or semi-detached houses, but the provisions also enable the construction of multi-unit residential complexes,” O’Styke said.

“Astute investors will see the Cranford Street site as an opportunity to develop and add value in this established residential area – be that through an apartment or townhouse development in scale with the site.”

Heazlewood said any multi-unit residential development would be supported by the property’s location close to Edgeware Village and the city centre, with convenient access to major bus routes and the Christchurch Northern Corridor.

Located just to the north of the Christchurch CBD, St Albans is the city’s second-largest suburb by population, with more than 13,000 residents at the 2018 Census.

“St Albans is popular for its proximity to the city centre, as well as the lifestyle attractions of its many parks and amenities,” said Heazlewood.

“Excellent shopping is available at nearby Edgeware Village as well as The Palms Mall a short drive away, as well as medical centres and preschools within walking distance.

“The land for sale is a short walk away from Malvern Park and rugby field on Innes Road and a 10-minute drive from Bottle Lake Forest, which is popular with bikers, runners and beach goers,” Heazlewood said.





