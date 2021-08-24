Special Satellite Internet Deal For Rural Customers

Battling Lockdown Isolation With the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 Lockdown causing feelings of isolation in some rural communities,

WOI Satellite Internet is attempting to bring connectivity back with a special deal.

For a limited time only, WOI is offering new rural customers in Auckland, Northland, and Waikato satellite internet

services with 40mbps down and 5mbps up, unlimited for just $199 per month with a $99 hardware and installation cost over a 36-month term.

According to WOI spokesperson Richard Broadbridge, the special satellite internet deal was put together to make sure Auckland, Northland, and Waikato rural customers experiencing isolation during alert levels were able to reconnect with their loved ones in a digital capacity.

“Our team understands the importance of family and friends, and we want to help our fellow Kiwis reconnect at a time when we can’t do so in person.

“WOI Satellite Internet is an essential service during Alert Level 4. This means we can safely install satellite internet

connections in rural locations with satellite terminals and WiFi routers. We can’t wait to help rural New Zealanders feel close to each other at a time when we have to be two metres apart.”

If you would like to know more about the special rural satellite internet deal being offered by WOI, or you’re interested in learning more about satellite internet in general, contact WOI today. Email sales@woi.co.nz or phone 0800 GET WOI. (0800 438964)

About WOI

WOI is a satellite internet service provider offering Kiwis fibre-like internet speeds on small Kacific satellite antennas.

WOI has over two decades of experience in designing and installing small and large networks, which means they

understand what it takes to achieve fast internet and how to make sure rural Kiwis get it. To learn more about WOI and its services, visit www.woi.co.nz, or phone 0800 GET WOI.

