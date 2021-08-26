MinterEllisonRuddWatts named finalist in multiple categories

MinterEllisonRuddWatts named finalist in multiple categories at New Zealand Law Awards 2021

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts, has been named as a finalist in multiple categories including Large Law Firm of the Year and Employer of Choice in this year’s New Zealand Law Awards.

Senior Associate Stephanie de Groot has also been nominated for Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year.

Andrew Poole, the firm’s Chief Executive says: "We’re delighted to be named as a finalist in the large law firm and employer of choice categories, as well as being recognised for delivering technically excellent and innovative solutions for our clients on some of New Zealand’s most significant deals."

The firm’s award categories and deal nominations include:

-Large Law Firm of the Year

-Employer of Choice

-M&A Deal of the Year - Mediaworks sale of TV operations to discovery Inc

-Restructuring & Insolvency Deal of the Year - Restructuring, insolvency and exit of Jucy Group

Congratulations also to In-house Lawyer of the Year Excellence Awardees:

-Chris Bougen (Refining New Zealand)

-Katharine Armstrong (Metlifecare)

-Jemimah Giblett (Sharesies)

The New Zealand Law Awards celebrate excellence within the legal profession, recognising outstanding achievements advising on the country’s largest and most complex deals, commitment to delivering excellent client service, and leading legal expertise.

Winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Thursday, 18 November in Auckland.

