Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Christchurch Airport profit – Financial Year 2021 (FY21)

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Airport


Christchurch Airport has reported Net Profit After Tax (NPAT), including underlying operating profit and revaluations of investment property on its Christchurch Campus, of $38.7 million for FY21, off total income of $189.5 million. This compares to the prior year (FY20) NPAT of $46.7 million from total income of $179.3 million.

Total passenger numbers for FY21 were 3.7 million, compared to FY20 at 5.2 million (circa seven million pre-pandemic). Domestic passengers reduced six per cent year on year, international passengers reduced 95% with borders largely closed for the year.

FY21 underlying operating profit after tax (and before property revaluations on the Christchurch campus) was $7.5 million.

“Coming out of the earthquakes we had to rethink our business and that work is a big part of being able to deliver both a positive operating profit, a respectable NPAT and return our balance sheet to its pre covid state during FY21”, says Chief Executive Malcolm Johns.

Between 2014-19 Christchurch International Airport Limited (CIAL) recovered international passenger numbers, while also holding operating costs flat for five consecutive years. The majority of the circa $600 million in new capital expenditure invested during this period was directed towards supporting freight and logistics growth at Christchurch Airport and accessing new domestic revenue opportunities. In 2017 CIAL equalised aviation charges between domestic and international passengers (meaning domestic and international passengers have been of equal value at Christchurch since then).

“The Board was clear following the earthquakes that it wanted to approach future major events with a philosophy of stakeholder equity, balancing the impacts and outcomes for customers, staff and shareholders. This will continue to be our approach, alongside taking an intergenerational view of our opportunities”, says Board Chair Catherine Drayton. “

The Board has signalled an intention to pay a dividend and will make a final decision in October.

Christchurch Airport has provided circa $35 million in customer and tenant support on its Christchurch campus so far during Covid-19.

During FY21, CIAL achieved a world first Level 4 decarbonisation accreditation under the World Airports Council decarbonisation audit and is on track to reduce Scope 1 emissions by 90%. CIAL will be carbon neutral from FY21.

CIAL has some debt facilities due to mature over the next financial year and the Board has an approved refinancing strategy in place. As a part of that, the airport company is considering issuing a NZD bond this financial year to replace existing debt and to maintain diversity of funding.

Before the current national lockdown, domestic passenger numbers were stronger than pre- pandemic and the company welcomes the government’s four step safe border opening plan. It is however clear that vaccinations are now a critical part of the way forward.

Talent retention, continued activation of long-term strategy and maximising short-term domestic passenger recovery are key focuses for the company across the next financial year.

“We spent seven years building the business back better after the earthquakes,” says Malcolm Johns. “Covid-19 means we must rise to that challenge again, but this time we’ll do so armed with the lessons of round one and from a stronger commercial position.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 