COVID-19 Level 4 Essential Services – Financial Sector

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

New Zealand is at Alert Level 4.

Financial services are not included as ‘Alert level 4 businesses or services’ in the Public Health Response (Alert Level Requirements) Order (No 9) 2021.

However, the Director General of Health has declared that:

  1. Registered banks and licensed non-bank deposit taking entities carrying out critical financial services may operate as an Alert Level 4 business or service.

The activities of firms are limited to critical financial services and subject to the conditions of the exemption.

View the Gazette Notice for more information

  1. 1. Licensed insurers; money remitters and money transfer operators; financial product market operators; broking services; payment and settlement system providers; custodians; registry services; EFTPOS infrastructure and management services; payments architecture services; and credit bureaus may operate as Alert Level 4 businesses or services.

The activities of firms are limited to critical financial services and subject to the conditions of the exemption.

View the Gazette Notice for more information

It is up to individual businesses and services to check if they meet the criteria for operating as an Alert Level 4 business or service.

The Council of Financial Regulators continues to meet regularly to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and consider ways to support the industry in tackling the challenges it presents.

Any questions to the RNBZ should be directed to: rbnz-info@rbnz.govt.nz

More information:

