Change to methodology for estimating visitor expenditure in New Zealand for the June 2021 quarter

30 August 2021

In advance of the release of International trade: June 2021 quarter on 2 September, we have published two methodological papers explaining revisions to the data sources and changes to the methods used to compile this release.

We make revisions annually, in line with international best practice, to ensure the statistics continue to reflect our changing world. Typically revisions are the result of new or updated information becoming available, or methodological changes.

International trade: June 2021 quarter – data sources and methods

Most of the revisions in this release are minor and typical of the annual revision process.



A more substantial revision has been made to the methodology for estimating visitor expenditure in New Zealand (travel credits).

See Change to methodology for estimating visitor expenditure in New Zealand for the June 2021 quarter

