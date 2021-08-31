Exciting things ahead with Kāpiti’s food & beverage sector



Exciting things ahead as Kāpiti’s food & beverage manufacturing sector continues to grow

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan welcomes Sustainable Foods Limited, one of New Zealand’s leading plant-based protein business, to Kāpiti.

The company recently started producing its plant-based protein products, under its new plan*t brand, at its facility on Te Roto Drive in Paraparaumu. The products, such as burgers, mince and sausages, are already available in supermarkets nationwide.

Mayor Gurunathan says that food and beverage manufacturing has a long, successful history in our district and despite the closure of the Fonterra Factory last year we’re fast becoming a stronghold for food and beverage manufacturers.

“An innovative company like Sustainable Foods Limited is exactly what’s needed to breathe life back into the Te Roto Drive manufacturing facility and to help further bolster our growing food and beverage sector.

“Kāpiti is already home to a number of fantastic food and beverage manufacturers. In the same neighbourhood as Sustainable Foods we have the likes of Tuatara Breweries, Duncan’s Brewing Company and Dark Horse Coffee – its becoming quite a hub.

“The sector is also getting us noticed. Colmar Brunton research shows that food and beverage are in the top three attractions for visitors to Kāpiti so we need to be looking at how we can attract more foodies our way.”

“Right now however, we all need to be supporting local. I encourage you to shop local where you can, many of our local businesses are operating online and can do contactless delivery at Alert Levels 4 and 3,”says the Mayor. “And, looking ahead, get your whanau and friends together and make plans to get along to the annual Kāpiti Food Fair in December to experience all the food and beverage Kāpiti has to offer.”

Justin Lemmens, Sustainable Food’s Chief Executive Officer says that it’s great to be here and that he’s looking forward to introducing Sustainable Foods, its people and its plans for Kāpiti.

“We’ve been full steam ahead since we arrived. We were lucky enough to have our Kāpiti team up and going prior to lockdown because as an essential service we’ve continued to operate througout Alert Level 4.

“Kāpiti is a natural fit for us. Not only does it have the type of facility we need to continue to innovate and expand, it also provides us with a number of partnership opportunities. We’re really looking forward to working with other local producers, including local and regional horticultural producers, and manufacturers to grow the sector further in Kāpiti and the greater Wellington region.

“We have a vision for our new facility that goes far beyond simply manufacturing our own products, for us it’s about building on Kāpiti as a food desitination and innovation hub. It’s about creating jobs and helping the economy to thrive. Watch this space.”

Neil MacKay, Chair of the Economic Development Kotahitanga Board, said that he is delighted Sustainable Foods chose Kāpiti to set up shop and that its arrival has been a catalyst for further work to grow and suppport this sector.

“The Board and Council have been working with Sustainable Foods for sometime to support its move to Kāpiti. Together, along with other key sector stakeholders, we’re now planning to build off the momentum that the sector is currently experiencing and look at ways we can continue to develop and thrive in this space.

“The econmic benefits of this sector are significant,” says Mr MacKay. “These businesses are providing employment opportunities to many. The arrival of Sustainable Foods has already seen 10 jobs open up here and they have plans to increase this number significantly over the coming months. Great news for our district.

“We have time and time again proven to be strong in the food and beverage manufacturing space. From beer to artisan bread to plant based protein products – there’s a lot happening on the Kāpiti Coast right now so we need to be agile and make the most of the opportunities coming our way.”



© Scoop Media

