Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enhanced information disclosure requirements for Aurora

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Mental Health Foundation

Commission announces enhanced information disclosure requirements for Aurora Energy

The Commerce Commission has today announced a suite of enhanced information disclosure (ID) requirements on Aurora Energy to give consumers and other stakeholders greater visibility of what Aurora is doing to address safety and reliability issues on its network under a customised price-quality path (CPP) approved in March this year.

Associate Commissioner John Crawford said that when the Commission agreed in March to a CPP allowing Aurora to recover up to $563.4 million from its consumers over five years to repair, upgrade, maintain and operate its network, it was clear that enhanced ID requirements would be an important part of the package.

“We have consulted extensively with Aurora, its consumers and other stakeholders over the last 18 months and it is clear that Aurora needs to improve its relationships with its community,” he said. “The suite of measures we are putting in place today will provide a framework for Aurora to lift engagement and show consumers, other stakeholders and us as regulator that it is doing what it committed to in the CPP.

“We will continue to monitor Aurora’s compliance with the information disclosure regime and the commitments it made under the CPP but the onus is now on Aurora to improve its engagement in line with these requirements and fix its network problems. We have already seen some positive steps towards this.”

Aurora will be required to develop a suite of forward-looking plans by 31 March 2022 that set out its plans for spending on the network throughout the CPP period as well as how it will improve processes, performance and safety. These are:

  • A Development Plan setting out how it plans to improve its processes in a range of areas important to consumers, including monitoring voltage quality, planned outages and asset management practices.
  • A Project and Programme Delivery Plan detailing how it plans to spend money to repair, upgrade, maintain and operate its network.
  • A Safety Delivery Plan detailing how its planned network spend is expected to reduce network safety risks to as low as reasonably practicable.

These plans must be presented in each of its three major pricing regions – Dunedin, Central Otago and Wanaka, and Queenstown – by 31 May 2022. Progress against the plans must be made public by 31 August each year via an Annual Delivery Report (ADR), which must then be presented in public meetings in each of the three pricing regions before the end of October. An interim ADR will be required in 2022 given that the forward-looking plans will only have been in place a few months.

The company will also need to publish information every March to help consumers understand how their prices are set. This includes publication of Aurora’s cost of supply model showing how its overall allowable revenues will be recovered from each of its three main pricing regions, alongside clear examples of what this means for average consumers in each of the regions.

Mr Crawford said that Aurora is also required to commission independent experts to review and report on its progress against its plans and the quality of its engagement by 1 March 2024. “Aurora will then need to publicly demonstrate how it intends to refine its plans in response to recommendations from these mid-period reviews and, if necessary, correct its course for the second half of the CPP period,” he said.

The additional ID requirements are set out in a reasons paper and determination on the Commission’s

website

. An infographic outlining what information consumers and stakeholders can expect to see and when can also be found on the website.

The enhanced ID requirements for Aurora are on top of the standard ID requirements that apply to all the country’s 29 electricity distribution businesses (EDBs).

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mental Health Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 