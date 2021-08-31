Consultation on the new draft Financial Advertising Code

As part of its regular code review process, the ASA is inviting comment on its new draft Financial Advertising Code. Advertisers, agencies and media companies will be required to follow this code when it replaces the current Code for Financial Advertising.

The ASA Codes Committee invites consumers, the financial sector, the advertising industry, media companies, and other individuals and organisations to engage with this process over the next six weeks.

The closing date for submissions is 12 October 2021. Submissions will be considered by the Codes Committee and the final code is expected to be released later in 2021.

To assist submitters, a consultation paper including the draft Code is available to download here:

ASA Consultation on the draft Financial Advertising Code.

