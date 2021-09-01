Cushman & Wakefield accredited as a Living Wage employer

AUCKLAND 1 September 2021: Cushman & Wakefield New Zealand is pleased to announce it has received its accreditation as a Living Wage employer from the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand.

The accreditation affirms Cushman & Wakefield’s commitment to pay all employees no less than the Living Wage. The current Living Wage is $22.75 per hour which compares to the minimum wage of $20.

Cushman & Wakefield is the first facilities management and property services firm to attain accreditation and will immediately apply the Living Wage across its workforce of approximately 260 employees. This includes Cushman & Wakefield’s Customer Experience Centre and janitorial staff.

Chair of the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand, Gina Lockyer, said, “It is fantastic to see Cushman & Wakefield stepping up to be an industry leader by becoming a Living Wage Employer. They are the first Living Wage Employer in the facilities management and property services sector so they are truly setting an example. We look forward to seeing the impact their leadership has for workers across the sector.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Managing Director New Zealand, Paul Huggins, said, “It is vital that all New Zealanders are paid fairly, and it is with pride that we join the hundreds of other organisations that are accredited Living Wage employers.”

“Taking active steps to combat financial inequality is the responsibility of all organisations, and we can now better support our people, provide equal opportunities and limit personal financial challenges. Encouragingly, this drive for equality is increasingly common among our government and private sector clients and further embeds our alignment.”

“We believe offering the Living Wage as just one aspect of being an employer of choice. It takes an important place alongside other programs including diversity and inclusion initiatives, our Women’s Network and a suite of employee benefits that reflect our values and integrity.”

