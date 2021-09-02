Employment indicators: Weekly as at 30 August 2021
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series
indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 25 July
2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared
with the previous week) were:
- 2,275,400 total paid jobs (down 1,140 or 0.05 percent)
- 99,470 paid jobs in primary industries (up 970 or 0.98 percent)
- 430,790 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 2,550 or 0.60 percent)
- 1,684,720 paid jobs in services industries (down 4,910 or 0.29 percent)
- 60,410 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 240 or 0.40 percent)
- the median income
(compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,105.77 (up $9.62 or 0.88 percent).