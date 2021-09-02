Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airbnb Endorses STAAH As A Preferred Partner For 2021

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 11:40 am
Press Release: STAAH

Cloud-based technology STAAH Ltd., has been chosen by Airbnb as their preferred software partner for 2021. It has been recognized for its exceptional performance in connecting hosts around the world to Airbnb’s growing community.

STAAH, through its innovative channel management and one-stop solutions, constantly engages with online platform partners globally. With its best-in-class technology, STAAH has met the targets set for every criteria in this partnership programme.

The integration with Airbnb has produced exceptional results for STAAH properties and is continuously helping them to connect with millions of guests worldwide.

“The STAAH team is thrilled to be recognised as a Preferred Software Partner for Airbnb,” says STAAH’s founding director, Gavin Jeddo. “Our innovative distribution technology competes with the best in the world and we are delighted to be a part of this partnership helping our clients grow their online revenue ” added Gavin Jeddo

About the Preferred partner program

The preferred partner program by Airbnb was launched in October 2018, to ensure hosts have a great experience connecting with Airbnb, through recognised and certified partners who offer fully integrated connectivity solutions that exceed performance benchmarks.

STAAH Airbnb collaboration has helped in increasing online reach, enabling quick and reliable connections for more than 10000+ properties, in more than 90+ countries around the world.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specialises in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers helping them maximise their online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000 properties across 90 countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and Europe.

