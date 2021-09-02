Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A changing of the guard for BRANZ: new Board Chair announced

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Branz

Effective 1 September 2021, Nigel Smith is appointed as the new Chair of the BRANZ Board as Dr Helen Anderson completes her third and final term.

New Chair Nigel Smith thanked Dr Anderson for her significant service and legacy.

"Dr Anderson's leadership has been pivotal to BRANZ becoming the transformed, professional and impactful, independent research organisation it is recognised as today. Her passion and deep understanding of the role of science in creating a better today and tomorrow ensured BRANZ retained its focus as an independent, impartial provider of evidence."

Dr Anderson feels privileged to have served on the BRANZ Board for the past ten years.

"To have been part of an extraordinary decade of achievement, high performance and new developments for BRANZ has been a rich learning experience. It’s an exciting time for BRANZ as it takes steps towards its vision of ‘challenging Aotearoa NZ to create a building system that delivers better outcomes for all’. I wish Mr Smith, the Board, Executive and staff every success in achieving that goal," says Dr Anderson.

BRANZ’s new Board Chair, Mr Nigel Smith, has over 30 years’ experience in the New Zealand construction industry and manages a franchise building company. Nigel holds positions on various boards, including as a director of several Canterbury-based building companies and the Registered Master Builders Association. He was a founding trustee of Construction Health and Safety New Zealand. He joined the BRANZ Board in 2019.

Mr Smith is looking forward to the opportunity and the challenges ahead.

"Dr Anderson's wisdom, generosity, and courage and commitment to evidence-based knowledge has set the organisation on a clear, strong path. I’m excited to be leading BRANZ at a time when the industry is facing significant challenges, from housing shortages and affordability, climate change, and the need for healthier, warm homes."

Today’s announcement includes the re-election of Stephen Titter as Deputy Chair. This announcement follows that of the appointment of Mike Sang and reappointment of Alan Bickers to the Board last month.

The full list of BRANZ Board members can be found at branz.co.nz/about/our-board.

