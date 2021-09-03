Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Invivo Appoints Global Sales Director In Newly Created Role

Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Invivo and Co

Innovative wine and spirits company Invivo & Co welcomes Bernard Budel to the team in a newly created role of Global Sales Director.

In his newly created role, Budel will be working with local distributors around the world to grow Invivo’s portfolio of award-winning brands including Graham Norton’s Own Wine and Spirits, Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker and Invivo & Co, and building Invivo’s sales team.

New Zealander Budel began his career at Villa Maria Estates where he worked for eleven years both in the domestic and export teams, in addition to holding the European Market Manager position based in the UK. Budel’s most recent role was Sales Director at Red Bull New Zealand, while he has also spent time in Australia working with coffee brand Allpress.

Budel comments: “I have always enjoyed working in entrepreneurial businesses, and the chance to represent New Zealand on the world stage is one I am so grateful for. The opportunity for New Zealand companies around the globe is huge. I am looking forward to working with the great team at Invivo & Co to take more innovative Kiwi products and ideas to the world.”

Invivo & Co, NZ’s first and only equity crowd-funded wine company, has grown by over 600% since its first equity crowdfunding campaign and is tipped for future growth as the company is set to launch three new wines and spirits over the coming months. Invivo & Co’s brands can now be found in 17 countries with distribution into more in the pipeline with Budel on-board.

Invivo Co-founder Tim Lightbourne says the appointment is a positive step for the business, attracting the calibre and talent the likes of Bernard shows what the business has achieved to date, “Bernard has an extensive background in wine along with building global brands. With Bernard on board, we are looking forward to working closer with our local and international customers, along with building the global sales team and launching further innovative beverages.”

